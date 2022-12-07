Eurowings significantly expands its offering at new base Graz Airport, Austria

Eurowings is significantly expanding its presence at Graz Airport and will be expanding its range of attractive direct flight destinations in the summer of 2023. With the new destinations Chania (Crete) and Larnaca, as well as Hurghada, Karpathos, Corfu, Kos and Rhodes, seven destinations in the popular holiday destinations Greece, Egypt and Cyprus are on the schedule. An expansion of capacity to Mallorca is in the planning stage.

In addition to the expansion towards the south, Eurowings is increasing its range of city connections to Germany: the Lufthansa subsidiary will connect Graz, the capital of Styria in Austria, with Berlin and Hamburg in the 2023 summer flight schedule. Together with the connections to Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, travellers from Graz will then be able to choose from up to 25 weekly flights to the German city destinations. Business travellers in particular will benefit from greater flexibility on their trip.

In the course of this expansion, Eurowings will also station an aircraft at Graz Airport, making Graz the eleventh Eurowings base and part of the growth course of the leading value carrier. The Eurowings offerings for the summer can be booked from Monday, 19 December 2022. Flights in the BASIC fare are already available from € 39.99 for a one-way flight.

“We are delighted to be offering a wide program of attractive destinations from Graz next summer, which are at the top of many holidaymakers’ wish lists,” explains Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “At the same time, we are connecting Styria more strongly than before with the most important German metropolitan areas. Holidaymakers and business travellers alike benefit from our value concept, which addresses the core needs of today’s air travellers with flexibility, comfort and sustainability. Our expansion is also a strong commitment to Graz and the entire region.”

“Hamburg and Berlin represent a great enhancement of our flight schedule, which will also benefit Styria as a tourism and business location,” explain Wolfgang Grimus and Jürgen Löschnig, Managing Directors of Graz Airport. “The intensive economic relations between Germany and Styria form the basis for a corresponding volume of business travel to/from Berlin and Hamburg. At the same time, we expect strong impulses in city travel, both in incoming and outgoing tourism. With this broad flight programme, Eurowings will become one of our strongest partners.”

Holding Graz CEO Wolfgang Malik, as the owner’s representative, points to many years of experience, according to which the strategic importance of a regional airport can be increased enormously if criteria such as “central location at the hub of international transport transversals“, “competition from airline alliances with international hub feeder functions” or “airline base for direct service to destinations” are fulfilled. Malik: “Our airport in Graz, as the largest regional airport in the Alps-Adriatic region, fulfils these requirements excellently with the commitment of Eurowings to establish its 11th base in Graz.”

Centrally located, the stationing of an efficient and modern Airbus in Graz not only strengthens the popular connections to southern Europe, but also brings northern Germany closer to Styria, which is particularly attractive for business and tourism. Malik: “I am confident that Graz will soon return to the “highs” of the ever-popular “airport of short distances“.

Eurowings destinations in the coming summer flight schedule: