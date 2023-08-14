Eurowings returns to Nuremberg and Hanover

Strong expansion of direct tourist flight services for Lower Saxony and northern Bavaria / Sites to become new Eurowings bases

Winter focus 2023/24: Nonstop to the Canary Islands and Egypt

Strong Italy offers from Hanover in summer 2024

14 flights per week from Nuremberg and Hanover to Mallorca in summer

Eurowings to station Airbus A320 aircraft at new bases

CEO Jens Bischof: “Better connections between the regions of Lower Saxony and northern Bavaria and sunny destinations in southern Europe”

Germany’s largest vacation airline is returning to Nuremberg and Hanover airports and significantly expanding its tourist services after the crisis. With the start of the 2023/24 winter flight schedule, Eurowings will fly to Gran Canaria, Hurghada and Marsa Alam as well as to Mallorca from the Franconian metropolis. From Hanover, the winter flight schedule includes the destinations Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Hurghada, Pristina and Mallorca.

In the 2024 summer flight schedule, the commitment will be strengthened, and travellers from Lower Saxony and Bavaria can look forward to many new nonstop destinations: for example, Eurowings will fly from Nuremberg to Heraklion three times a week. The new Greek destinations of Preveza and Rhodes will each be served twice a week. From Nuremberg, Eurowings will fly to the Balearic Island of Mallorca 14 times a week.

In addition to two weekly flights to Faro in Portugal and the new destination of Malaga (four times a week), the Eurowings program from Hanover places a clear focus on Italy: With Rome (four times a week), Catania and Naples (three times a week), Bari, Olbia and Lamezia Terme (twice a week each), Eurowings ensures good and direct connections to one of the most popular vacation destinations for North Germans. The summer offer from Lower Saxony’s most important airport is supplemented by flights to Thessaloniki (twice a week), 14 weekly connections to Mallorca and a connection to Pristina (once a week).

“Out of the crisis, we have fundamentally changed Eurowings and developed into Germany’s largest vacation airline,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “We will now expand this position in a targeted manner and also strengthen ourselves very significantly at Nuremberg and Hanover airports. With our program of attractive direct flights, we will ensure better connections from Lower Saxony and northern Bavaria to the most popular sunny destinations in southern Europe in particular.”

As part of this growth, Eurowings will again station one aircraft each permanently at its new bases in Nuremberg and Hanover from the 2023/24 winter flight schedule. From summer 2024, the base in the capital of Lower Saxony will be increased by a further Eurowings aircraft.

The Eurowings destinations in winter 2023/24 from Nuremberg:

Gran Canaria

Marsa Alam

Hurghada

Mallorca

The Eurowings destinations in winter 2023/24 from Hanover:

Gran Canaria

Tenerife

Hurghada

Mallorca

Pristina

The Eurowings destinations in summer 2024 from Nuremberg:

Heraklion

Rhodes

Preveza

Mallorca

The Eurowings destinations in summer 2024 from Hanover:

Faro

Malaga

Catania

Olbia

Lamezia Terme

Bari

Naples

Rome

Thessaloniki

Mallorca

COLOGNE-BONN/NUREMBERG/HANOVER, 14 August 2023