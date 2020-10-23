Eurowings resumes flights to the Canary Islands

Germany’s largest holiday airline schedules special flight after ending of the travel warning: Düsseldorf to Tenerife starting from 64.99 euros

Eurowings is increasing flights to the Canary Islands: tickets can be immediately booked starting from 64.99 euros

Ad-hoc special flight from Düsseldorf to Tenerife on Sunday, 1 November 2020

Regular flights can be booked again from five German airports: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart

CEO Jens Bischof: “A ray of hope for tourism in difficult times“

Welcome back to the Eurowings network: Germany’s leading vacation airline flies again regularly to the Canary Islands from 7 November following yesterday’s lifting of the travel warning. Due to the oceanic-tropical climate conditions, the islands of Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Palma and Gran Canaria are traditionally very popular destinations for Eurowings passengers in autumn/winter. Tickets to the five sun islands can now be booked again via eurowings.com or the Eurowings App – at special prices starting from 64.99 euros. Eurowings connects the Canary Islands again without a stopover from five German airports: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart.

“Welcome back”: special flight on 1 November 2020: Düsseldorf to Tenerife

Heads up, spontaneous Canary Islands lovers: Eurowings is celebrating the lifting of the travel warning with an ad-hoc special flight: the Lufthansa Group member takes off again from Düsseldorf to Tenerife for the first time on Sunday, 1 November 2020. Tickets for this special flight can be booked immediately starting from 64.99 euros via eurowings.com or the Eurowings App.

Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings, says: “The decision of the German government to lift the travel warning for the Canary Islands is a ray of hope for tourism in difficult times. It reminds us that there is not only safe air travel, but also safe destinations on the globe. The Canary Islands are without question among them. After lifting the travel warning, we are again significantly expanding flight capacities to Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Palma and Gran Canaria. We do so with maximum caution and in strict compliance with an industry-leading hygiene concept – on board and on the ground.”

The best rebooking conditions in the industry

In the course of the Corona crisis, Eurowings has developed a leading industry safety and hygiene concept. At the same time, customers benefit from the most flexible rebooking options in the industry and a basic return flight guarantee: customers can change their Eurowings flights free of charge up to seven days before departure, rebook as often as they wish and change to another destination within Europe free of charge. Eurowings passengers who are already in their destination country are guaranteed a return to Germany in the event of a new travel warning or lockdown – if necessary, also by special flight.

Cologne/Bonn, 23 October 2020