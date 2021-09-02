Eurowings responds to rising demand for business travel

Lufthansa subsidiary doubles flights to business destinations as of September

Significant network expansion in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Cologne/Bonn

More Eurowings flights also from Berlin, Nuremberg, Hanover, and Leipzig

CEO Jens Bischof: “Seeing a sold-out Business Class on numerous flights for the first time since the pandemic began.”

Ten lounges newly reopened at major Eurowings airports

Business travel makes a comeback after a long Corona gap: against the backdrop of rising demand, Eurowings is significantly increasing its flight program for business travellers at its largest German airports. With the start of the business travel month of September, the airline will double its range of business connections on short notice compared to August 2021. This is the airline’s response to the growing demand for classic business destinations such as Paris, London, Rome, Brussels, Zurich, and Vienna.

“For a year and a half, most business travellers have hardly maintained any personal contact with customers, business partners or international operations. These trips are now being made up for – right across Europe“, says Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. Eurowings, the largest airline at Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Cologne/Bonn airport, is a good example of this trend: bookings for business destinations have more than doubled within a few weeks, even though still from low levels. Bischof: “For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, we are seeing a sold-out business class on numerous flights – another clear signal that business travel is now making a strong comeback after the end of the summer vacations.” Accordingly, Eurowings significantly expands its network and from September will once again be offering customers around 300 business connections via direct flights.

Eurowings doubles flights to business destinations

Connections that are in high demand, for example to Zurich, Copenhagen, Dresden, or Bremen, will now be offered twice daily with attractive off-peak times – with a focus on flights from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Cologne/Bonn. Eurowings is thus doubling frequencies in September and October compared with August. The airports of Berlin, Hanover, Nuremberg, and Leipzig will also be served more frequently from September, making it easier for Eurowings customers to plan day trips. Connections such as Dusseldorf-Leipzig, Dusseldorf-Nuremberg, Hanover-Stuttgart, and Hamburg-Nuremberg are now once again in daily demand – and can be found accordingly in the Eurowings flight schedule.

New attractive business routes throughout Europe

Further highlights in the flight schedule from September and October: Eurowings passengers can now once again fly directly from Hamburg to Prague, Paris, Barcelona, Málaga, Cagliari, Faro, Rome, London, Naples, and Valencia. From Cologne/Bonn, the airline will fly its guests to Budapest, Brindisi, Rome, Malaga, Bologna, London, Milan, Naples, Lamezia Terme and Salzburg. Stuttgart will be connected by direct flight with Alicante, Bilbao, Faro, Brussels, Graz, Rome, and Milan. From Düsseldorf, passengers will now fly to Lisbon, Linz, Zagreb, Kiev, Wroclaw, Geneva, Lyon, Dublin, Bucharest, Edinburgh, Jerez, and Newcastle. The Canary Islands will also be served again in September and October by flights from Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart, and Düsseldorf.

Ten airport lounges reopen from September – among others new in Cologne/Bonn, Sylt, and Salzburg. During September, Eurowings passengers can make their journey even more pleasant and enjoy the time before their departure in one of the ten newly reopened airport lounges – such as at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Among other things, hot and cold meals, drinks, and free WLAN are on offer. In addition to the applicable COVID 19 hygiene regulations, hand disinfection dispensers are also available to passengers. Access to the lounges is available to Eurowings BIZclass passengers, Miles&More HON Circle members, and senators with SMART fare tickets. Miles & More customers also earn double Miles & More status miles as well as HON Circle miles on all Eurowings flights until the end of 2021. The double miles are credited automatically after the flight.

COLOGNE/BONN, September 2, 2021