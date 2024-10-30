Eurowings reports strong nine-month results with positive earnings and expanded network

Eurowings has announced a successful nine-month performance in 2024, achieving an adjusted EBIT of EUR 152 million, up from EUR 147 million in the same period last year.

This positive result is attributed to the airline’s strategic shift post-COVID and the significant expansion of its tourism offerings, which helped increase turnover to EUR 2.2 billion. Over 18 million passengers were carried, and the airline’s network now features more than 150 destinations across 39 countries.

CEO Jens Bischof highlighted the airline’s positioning as a value carrier for Europe, noting the challenges posed by rising infrastructure costs in Germany. Eurowings has also been recognised with a four-star rating from Skytrax, reflecting the enhanced service quality of its crews, which sets them apart from competitors.

Bischof emphasised the importance of this team performance in navigating a competitive market and improving the airline’s visibility and reputation in Europe.