Eurowings’ replacement flight saga: delayed departure, passengers left behind and compensation narrow miss

On 18 November, Eurowings provided a replacement flight for passengers on EW9583 bound for Düsseldorf after a technical issue delayed their departure from Palma de Mallorca. The initial Airbus A320 faced brake problems, leading to a half-hour delay and subsequent cancellation. But this was not the end of the story…

The replacement A319 (reg. 9H-EXQ) stirred chaos due to fewer seats (150 instead of 180), causing protests from passengers left behind. Despite some rearrangements, dissatisfaction grew as some lost their pre-booked seats and faced inconvenience.

Although the flight eventually departed over three hours late, thus qualifying for compensation under EU law, it landed nine minutes before the threshold, denying passengers the 250 euros per person compensation.