Eurowings record summer 2024: more than 440 European routes on offer

Germany’s largest leisure airline offers over 150 attractive direct destinations

Numerous new connections from German and European bases

Clear number one in Mallorca traffic: up to 400 flights per week from 26 airports

Expansion of holiday destinations and city connections

More capacity to popular summer destinations thanks to new A321neo planes

More Europe for everyone – that is the promise of the new Eurowings summer flight schedule for 2024 with more than 440 different routes for the first time. Germany’s largest leisure airline has significantly expanded the range of flights from its major bases for this summer and will be flying travellers to over 150 destinations in 39 countries. Whether beach holidays, sightseeing in major European cities or meetings with business partners – there are the best connections for every travel occasion in 2024.

These destinations are new to the program from Eurowings bases in Germany:

From Berlin

A total of 32 direct destinations

New: eleven flights per week (daily except Saturdays) to Vienna (Austria) and Zurich (Switzerland), two to Erbil in Iraq, one each to Tivat in Montenegro and Yerevan in Armenia

Around 21 flights per week to Mallorca

From Düsseldorf

A total of 112 direct destinations

New: three flights per week to Florence in Italy, two each to Iasi in Romania, Tel Aviv (Israel) and Tangier in Morocco and one to Marrakesh (Morocco)

Up to 64 flights per week to Mallorca

From Hamburg

A total of 60 direct destinations

New: four flights per week to Manchester in England, two to Jerez de la Frontera in Spain and Erbil in Iraq and one to Zakynthos (Greece)

Up to 42 flights per week to Mallorca

From Hanover

A total of 14 direct destinations

New: strong focus on Italy with Rome (four flights per week), Catania and Naples (three) as well as Bari, Olbia and Lamezia Terme (two). In addition, there are four flights per week to Málaga (Spain) and two to Faro (Portugal).

Up to 18 flights per week to Mallorca

From Cologne

A total of 71 direct destinations

New connection: two flights per week to Chi?in?u in Moldova and to Santiago de Compostela in Spain

Up to 47 flights per week to Mallorca

From Nuremberg

A total of 7 direct destinations

New: focus on Greece with three flights per week to Heraklion on Crete and two to Rhodes

Up to 14 flights per week to Mallorca

From Stuttgart

A total of 73 direct destinations

New: three flights per week to Edinburgh (Scotland) and Manchester (England), two to Iasi (Romania) and Chi?in?u and one to Reykjavík in Iceland

Up to 42 flights per week to Mallorca

Additional growth at international Eurowings bases

Eurowings guests from Germany are not the only ones who can look forward to a wide range of offers. Passengers from the Czech Republic (Prague) will also benefit from the new destinations Nice, Tallinn and Valencia in summer 2024. From Stockholm, the cities of Salzburg and Beirut are also new additions to the program. There will also be direct connections from Palma de Mallorca to Erfurt in future.

COLOGNE/BONN, 19 January 2024.