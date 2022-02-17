Eurowings prepares for a summer season with strong catch-up effects

Comeback of the freedom to travel: vacation flights booked out in no time, rising demand on business routes as well

Booking curve points steeply upwards: tens of thousands of bookings daily

Significant expansion of business routes from Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart

Exclusive promotion: free middle seat on many Eurowings flights

Vacation flights for Easter and the summer holidays in particularly high demand

Eurowings as Germany’s No.1 leisure airline with largest tourist offering

CEO Jens Bischof: “Millions of people finally want to catch up on their holidays or meet important business contacts in person again after two years of the pandemic“.

Eurowings is preparing for a summer with enormous catch-up effects. After a significant increase in tourist flight bookings – several tens of thousands every day – demand for business routes is also picking up. After two years of the pandemic and months of working from home, the desire for freedom in both private and professional contexts is becoming stronger and stronger: people have had to postpone their vacations, long-planned visit to friends and family or trips to see their business partners, sometimes several times.

After numerous countries, such as Spain, Sweden or Denmark, have already largely returned to normality, the German government has also decided on far-reaching relaxations: almost all Covid-related measures are to be lifted by the end of March. Against this background, people’s longing to finally be able to travel again is coming into focus.

Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings: “The current formula is: the longer the contact restrictions, the greater the desire to travel. After two years of the pandemic, millions of people finally want to catch up on their holidays or meet important business contacts in person again. Our increase in bookings is currently following the ‘ketchup bottle principle’: first nothing for a long time, then everything at once.”

Expansion of the flight schedule

Eurowings is responding to the rising demand by significantly increasing its frequencies on both leisure and business routes.

Business routes to be resumed by the end of March

In the context of the pandemic, Eurowings had to temporarily suspend some routes. With the increasing demand on business routes, numerous domestic and European connections will be resumed by the end of March.

From Hamburg, for example, there will be up to eleven flights a week to Amsterdam and up to nine flights a week to Nuremberg.

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings is flying more frequently to Italy again – to Bergamo and Bologna (up to six times a week in each case) – and also to Austria: five direct flights a week to Linz and three to Graz.

From Cologne/Bonn, for example, Eurowings will again take its passengers to Bologna up to four times a week and to Dresden up to eight times.

From Stuttgart, the routes to Bremen (up to five times a week) and Amsterdam (up to six flights a week) will be resumed.

Increased frequencies on existing routes for better day trips to European metropolises

Business trips to European metropolises are currently also in high demand again: Eurowings is increasing frequencies on numerous routes – especially at off-peak times for even better planning of business trips.

From Hamburg: e.g. to London, Vienna, Budapest, Munich, Milan and Zürich

From Düsseldorf: e.g. to London, Vienna, Budapest, Munich, Milan, Zürich, Manchester, Birmingham, Geneva, Copenhagen, Salzburg, Lyon, Prague and Barcelona

From Cologne/Bonn: e.g. to London, Vienna, Budapest, Milan and Zürich

From Stuttgart: to London, Vienna, Budapest and Milan, among others, and from Dortmund to Munich

Significant increase in domestic German business routes

Connections to Berlin from Eurowings’ largest locations will also be significantly increased: up to six flights a day from Cologne/Bonn and from Stuttgart to the capital, and up to five flights a day from Düsseldorf.

Connections to Hamburg will also be significantly increased: a Eurowings aircraft will take off towards there from Stuttgart up to six times a day, and there will be three daily connections from Düsseldorf and two from Cologne/Bonn.

Exclusive promotion: free middle seat on numerous flights

For a successful return to business travel, Eurowings is offering its passengers a free middle seat on domestic German direct flights and on direct flights between Germany and Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Ireland, as well as between the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. The promotion is valid for flights in the booking and travel period from 17 February to 7 April 2022. The possibility of securing a free middle seat for more comfort and personal space has become one of the most popular products at Eurowings during the pandemic.

Strong expansion of the tourism business – more than 140 destinations available for the first time

As Germany’s No. 1 leisure airline, Eurowings has greatly expanded its tourist services and is flying to more than 140 destinations for the first time – by far the largest route portfolio. Focal points include Spain, Portugal, Italy, Turkey and Scandinavia. Services to the Canary Islands and the Greek islands are also being expanded. The top destination in summer continues to be Palma de Mallorca with 380 connections per week from 20 airports.

COLOGNE/BONN, 17 February 2022