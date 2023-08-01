Eurowings operates “Pride Flights”

Eurowings is supporting the Pride Season again this year – not only with Eurowings-branded trucks at the Christopher Street Day demonstrations (CSDs) in the German cities of Berlin, Stuttgart, and Hamburg – but also with so-called “Pride Flights”.

The first Pride Flight already took off from Cologne to Berlin, one day before the CSD was taking place in the destination city. The special feature on board: All seats are equipped with headrest covers in the colourful Pride design, and there are small gifts for the passengers and a special announcement referring to the Lufthansa Group-wide queer network Diversifly and the CSDs. Eurowings wants to set a visible sign for diversity and equal rights.

Kai Duve, CFO of Eurowings: „Bringing people together is the purpose and self-image of our company. And especially the idea that we achieve more together, and free of discrimination is something we want to live both internally and carry to the outside world. It is important to me personally to set visible signs that we offer an open, safe, and attractive working environment in which all employees are welcome. Because diversity and equal opportunities must become a matter of course.”

The last “Pride Flight” of the season is planned for 4 August from Stuttgart to Hamburg.