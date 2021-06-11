Eurowings opens new base in Prague to strengthen Central Europe’s footprint

Lufthansa Group airline to station aircraft and crews in the Czech capital

New business and holiday airline for Czech Republic will start in October 2021

Low-cost direct flights to Europe’s major cities and popular holiday destinations

More than one hundred of new jobs and three Prague-based Airbus A320s planned for summer 2022

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “New boost for Czech air traffic“

Eurowings is expanding its European network: With the opening of a new basis in Prague, the German airline is expanding its services in Central Europe and will initially station two Airbus A320 aircraft in the Czech capital from 31 October 2021. In the summer of 2022, three aircraft will take off for Eurowings with Prague becoming the 10th Eurowings base in Europe. For the first time, the Lufthansa Group subsidiary will then be able to offer non-stop connections from Prague to attractive business and holiday destinations throughout Europe. With its increased presence in the “Golden City” Prague, Eurowings creates more than one hundred new jobs and provides important employment impulses for the Czech aviation market.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Eurowings will offer non-stop connections to Czech business travelers and vacationers alike – just in time for the relaunch of air traffic after the long-time Corona crisis. We will focus on offering local touch combined with top-notch customer-friendly services at our Prague base that will clearly distinguish Eurowings from low-cost airlines. We are looking forward to soon convincing many Czech guests about our excellent Eurowings products and services.”

Current airline rankings show Eurowings is one of the most punctual and popular carriers in Europe. This is exemplified, for example, by Eurowings being awarded triple gold at this year’s German Customer Award for “best price/performance ratio”, “best customer satisfaction” and “best customer service”. Headquartered at Germany’s Cologne/Bonn airport, Eurowings combines Lufthansa’s DNA with an unbeatable value-for-money concept and innovative, state-of-the-art products and services for its customers. These include an industry-leading health and hygiene concept as well as the option of booking free middle seats in the rear rows of the aircraft for as little money as 10 euros – for either comfort or hygiene considerations. This new option is already a bestseller on Eurowings flights after a short time and a benchmark for the industry.

Starting 31 October, Eurowings will fly from Prague to several European cities, including Barcelona, Milan, Athens, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv and Birmingham. Tickets to popular holiday destinations can also be booked successively as early as June 22nd at eurowings.com and using Eurowings customer app – for example from Prague to the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands, or the Greek islands. One-way tickets are available starting at 29.99 euros.

Cologne/Bonn, Prague, June 11th, 2021