Eurowings opens base in Stockholm, Sweden, with 5 Airbus A320 aircraft

Germany’s largest and most popular vacation carrier to take off from first major Scandinavian location as of March 2022

• Lufthansa Group value carrier will operate five Airbus A320 aircraft from Stockholm and add 150 crew members for the start-up

• Eurowings set to be the new Swedish business and vacation airline/operations will launch in March 2022

• It will start with 20 low-cost direct flights to major European cities like Berlin, Barcelona, and Rome, as well as many holiday destinations like Palma de Mallorca

• Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “We will attract many Swedish vacationers and business travellers with our cutting-edge services.”

Eurowings is further developing its European network to Scandinavia with the opening of its new location in Stockholm. The popular German airline is offering new services in Scandinavia and will initially station five Airbus A320 aircraft in Stockholm by March 2022. This will be the eleventh Eurowings base of operations in Europe and the fifth outside its home market of Germany after Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Pristina, and Salzburg.

For the first time, the Lufthansa Group value carrier will offer attractive direct connections from Scandinavia to business and vacation destinations throughout Europe. With its increased presence in the Nordics, Eurowings will not only provide better connections to and from Sweden, but especially flights to popular beach destinations in Southern Europe for Swedish customers. The latest Eurowings base at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport also brings hundreds of new jobs to the region and – in what is hopefully the final phase of the Corona pandemic – an important stimulus for employment in the Scandinavian aviation market.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Sweden is a market that fits perfectly with our goal to be the number one European value carrier. Since the pandemic, many travellers are no longer looking first for the cheapest ticket, but for an airline, they can unconditionally trust in terms of safety, reliability, and social responsibility. With our Lufthansa DNA – for example, an attractive network of low-cost direct flights and unmatched customer service – we can offer just that.”

In July 2021, Eurowings was again the most punctual airline in Europe and just recently was awarded triple gold at the German Customer Award presentations: best customer service, best customer satisfaction and best value for money. “We have done our homework and responded quickly to new customer needs and requests and used the crisis to make necessary changes in all areas,” Bischof emphasises. “It is why Eurowings is more competitive today than ever before. With our consistent value-for-money approach, we are convinced we will soon also attract many Swedish vacationers and business travellers with our cutting-edge services.”

Eurowings flies from Stockholm to 20 European locations for the first time starting on 27 March, 2022. The first published routes to and from Stockholm include popular Southern European sun destinations: Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Malaga in Spain, Faro in Portugal, and Nice in Southern France. Other attractive destinations Eurowings will initially fly to include Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Copenhagen, Birmingham, Gdansk, and Pristina. Further destinations will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets can be booked shortly via eurowings.com and the Eurowings app. Tickets are already available for booking starting at SEK 299 (29.99 euros) for a one-way flight.

Cologne-based Eurowings combines Lufthansa’s DNA with a value-for-money concept and innovative customer services: an industry-leading health and hygiene concept and the option of booking free middle seats in the rear rows of the aircraft for as little as ten euros for comfort or hygienic reasons. This option alone has already been sold over 50,000 times in a short period and is a bestseller among Eurowings customers.

COLOGNE/BONN/STOCKHOLM, September 16, 2021

Note: Eurowings will be the third airline to set up a base at Arlanda in a short period of time besides Ryanair and Finnair.