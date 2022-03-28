Eurowings opens base in Stockholm Arlanda

Punctual departure for the inaugural flight of the Lufthansa Group airline from its first base in northern Europe

Eurowings is taking off as a new business and leisure airline from Stockholm Arlanda: first flight to Barcelona departed on time on Sunday

New direct connections in the Eurowings programme from Stockholm, including Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Birmingham and numerous sunny destinations such as Palma de Mallorca

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Sweden is an excellent fit for our orientation as a value airline for Europe.”

Hey Sverige – yesterday was finally the day: the first Eurowings flight from the new base in Stockholm Arlanda took off punctually from Stockholm shortly after 14:00, heading for Barcelona. For the first time, Eurowings is now offering its passengers direct flights from Sweden to numerous attractive destinations – including exciting cities like Barcelona, Hamburg and sunny destinations such as Europe’s most popular vacation island, Mallorca. With the opening of its new base, the German airline is significantly expanding its services in northern Europe: Stockholm is the eleventh Eurowings location in Europe – and the fifth base outside the home market of Germany, following Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Pristina, and Salzburg.

With its increased presence in “the Nordics,” the popular German airline is not only creating better connections for Sweden, especially to sunny destinations in southern Europe. The move also brings hundreds of new jobs to the region (both direct and indirect), creating employment momentum for the Scandinavian aviation market.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Sweden is a market that fits perfectly with our orientation as a value airline for Europe. In uncertain times, many travellers are no longer primarily looking for the cheapest ticket, but for an airline, they can trust unconditionally in terms of safety, reliability, and social responsibility. With our Lufthansa DNA, an attractive network of affordable direct flights, and customer-friendly, innovative services, we can offer just that.”

The new flights from Stockholm go to several popular holiday destinations in southern Europe, such as Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Malaga in Spain. Other destinations are Birmingham, Nice, Hamburg and Düsseldorf. Eurowings will also fly to the Greek islands of Heraklion, Rhodes and Mykonos as well as Larnaca in Cyprus. Eurowings will add more destinations from Arlanda during the summer. Tickets can be booked via eurowings.com and the Eurowings app. Prices start at SEK 299 (29.99 euros) for a one-way flight.

Eurowings has been one of the most reliable and – measured by customer satisfaction – most popular airlines in Europe for years. Germany’s largest leisure airline combines Lufthansa’s DNA with a value-for-money concept and innovative customer services: these include an industry-leading health and hygiene concept, as well as the option of booking a free middle seat in the back of the plane for as little as 10 euros – whether for comfort or for hygiene. The most flexible rebooking options in the industry, even up to 40 minutes before departure, are another feature that makes Eurowings many customers’ top choice.

COLOGNE/BONN/STOCKHOLM, 28 March 2022