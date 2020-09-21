Eurowings offers customers free Corona insurance

Autumn holidays: new corona insurance starts free of charge for all fares

Eurowings cooperates with insurance partner HanseMerkur for new service

Full flexibility: rebooking options and return flight guarantee for all customers on European routes

CEO Jens Bischof: “People want to fly and travel but want more security for uncertain times.”

With the start of the autumn holidays in many parts of Germany, Eurowings offers a new, customer-friendly service together with its insurance partner HanseMerkur: All guests who book an international outbound and return flight via the Eurowings website or the Eurowings Customer App until September 27, 2020, receive a Eurowings Corona insurance as an included service free of charge. This applies to all Eurowings customers regardless of the booked fare.

The aim of this service extension is an “all-round carefree” package, which is intended to give guests more security when travelling. The initiative is a further milestone on Eurowings’ path in clearly setting itself apart from the low-cost race in the industry and combining customer-friendly services with fair airfares. “People want to fly and travel but want more security for uncertain times. We provide this in the form of a new corona insurance policy,” said Jens Bischof, CEO at Eurowings.

Specifically, the Eurowings corona insurance includes the following service components:

• a travel cancellation insurance, for example in case of a failed temperature check at the departure airport

• a foreign health insurance, which for example, in the case of a medically necessary return transport due to illness, and

• a travel interruption insurance (vacation guarantee), which includes, for example, a refund for a newly booked return flight or an extended stay due to illness.

Covered are all Eurowings flights with a return flight date up to the end of 2021. The fares are not going to be more expensive but instead will be extended free of charge by the above-mentioned services as part of the autumn campaign (“from everyday life to vacations”). After the end of September, a corona insurance can flexibly be added to all fares upon request.

Beside the corona insurance, which offers maximum protection at the destination, Eurowings customers further profit from the already existing flexible rebooking options as well as a return flight warranty: customers can change their Eurowings flights up to seven days before departure free of charge, rebook as often as desired and change – free of charge- to another destination within Europe as well. Eurowings passengers who are already at their destination country receive a guarantee to be returned to Germany in the event of a newly issued travel warning or a lockdown – if necessary, also by special flight.

Cologne/Bonn, 21 September 2020