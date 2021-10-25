Eurowings now also speaks Czech, ahead of the launch of a base in Prague

Just in time for the launch of its new base in Prague, Eurowings now welcomes its customers in Czech: Czech travellers can now book flights in their national language at eurowings.com/cz, take advantage of the offers in the Eurowings Savings Calendar or, for example, be inspired by the flight schedule to new destinations – all conveniently in Czech.

Shortly after the booking launch, Germany’s largest vacation airline has already sold many thousands of tickets in the Czech Republic, both in individual seat sales and via local tour operators. Eurowings will open a new base in the Czech capital at the end of October 2021 and initially offer 14 new direct connections for vacationers and business travellers from there.

The new website in Czech once again underscores the airline’s “local touch” in Prague. By summer 2022, Eurowings will station three aircraft in the Czech capital and hire local crews. The jobs advertised at the new base have met with great interest on the Prague job market, with more than 6,000 applications received in recent weeks. The Lufthansa subsidiary, which specializes in low-cost European direct flights, had launched an application process for crews at its eleventh location in late summer to fill around 100 cockpit and cabin positions locally.

The Cologne/Bonn-based company combines Lufthansa’s DNA with a value-for-money concept and innovative customer services: these include industry-leading health and hygiene concepts as well as the option of booking free middle seats in the rear rows of aircraft for as little as ten euros – whether for comfort or hygiene reasons. This option has already been sold more than 50,000 times after a short time and has become a bestseller on Eurowings flights.