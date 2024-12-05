Eurowings launches summer flights from Düsseldorf to Rovaniemi, boosting Lapland’s year-round accessibility

Eurowings will operate direct flights from Düsseldorf, Germany, to Rovaniemi, Finland, between mid-July and the end of August, enhancing Lapland’s summer connectivity. As part of the Lufthansa Group, Eurowings provides seamless links to other northern destinations, catering to the growing demand from German and Dutch travellers for Lapland’s unique summer experiences.

This new route supports Finland’s tourism goal of establishing year-round accessibility to Lapland, complementing existing winter routes. Tourism leaders see the addition as a significant boost to summer tourism, offering travellers the chance to explore Lapland’s stunning landscapes and experience its midnight sun.

Other summer flights to Lapland include connections from Milan (Ryanair), Frankfurt (Discover), and Zurich (Edelweiss).