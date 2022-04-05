Eurowings launches route from Bilbao Airport to Hamburg

It will have two weekly frequencies, on Mondays and Fridays

The Basque airport will now have regular links with five German airports: Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Hamburg

Bilbao Airport has today received the first flight from Hamburg Airport. From now on, Eurowings will operate two weekly frequencies to this destination, on Mondays and Fridays, which allows users of the Basque aerodrome to get closer to the north of Germany.

This link to the German city joins the destinations that already operate from Bilbao: Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart. An important operation in order to bring together tourism and industry located to the north of the leading economic and industrial power in Europe.

This route, for which the company Eurowings will use an Airbus 320, has been inaugurated at noon on 4 April. At 12:39, the flight for the new route arrived from Hamburg Airport.

The new destination will help connect with a city-state known for its industry and port activity and will strengthen the commercial, social and cultural link between the Basque Country and Germany and its area of ​​influence.

April 4, 2022

Source: AENA