Eurowings launches route from Berlin to the Georgian capital, Tbilissi

Eurowings has introduced a new flight route from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital. This service operates once a week on Mondays, departing BER at 12:10 and arriving in Tbilisi at 18:55 local time. The return flight leaves Tbilisi at 19:55 and lands back at BER at 21:10, with a flight duration of approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes each way. The route uses an Airbus A320neo with seating for 180 passengers.

Tbilisi, known for its blend of tradition and modernity, boasts attractions like the historic Old Town, Narikala Fortress, Kartlis Deda statue, botanical garden, and spa district featuring hot sulphur springs.

This new route expands Eurowings’ offerings from BER, joining their list of over 30 destinations. It also serves as a gateway for travellers to explore Georgia’s scenic mountains, villages, Black Sea beaches, and historical sites.

Eurowings’ winter flight schedule covers various destinations including winter spots, cities, and warm-weather getaways like the Canary Islands, Hurghada, and Majorca.