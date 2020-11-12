Eurowings launches new connections to Beirut, Lebanon, and Erbil, Iraq

Lufthansa subsidiary expands its leading position in the segment of family and home visits

From 19 December 2020 from Berlin to Beirut

From 19 December 2020 from Düsseldorf to Erbil

From 22 December 2020 from Düsseldorf to Beirut

From 2 February 2021 from Stuttgart to Beirut

All routes can be booked at eurowings.com or via the Eurowings App

Eurowings will start new direct flights in December and will fly its passengers for the first time to Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in Northern Iraq. The flights expand the offer in the range of “families and homeland visits”, in which the airline already offers numerous flights for example to Greece, Croatia, Algeria or Turkey. Eurowings is leading within this market segment and is increasingly expanding its position with the new flights.

“Visiting families and friends is particularly valuable in times of crisis. People of all nationalities regularly seek closeness and personal exchange with their relatives. We make this possible with attractive non-stop connections to the respective home countries. We are seeing continued stable demand in this segment, even in the last weeks and months of the Corona crisis,” said Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings.

From Berlin to Beirut

From 19 December 2020, Eurowings will be taking its passengers from Berlin to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Flights will take off from Berlin on Tuesdays and Saturdays, followed by a return flight after landing in Beirut.

Tuesday: BER – BEY 08.25 – 13.25; BEY – BER, 14.30 – 17.45

Saturday: BER – BEY, 12.05 – 17.05; BEY – BER, 18.15 – 21.30

From Düsseldorf to Erbil and Beirut

Starting on 19 December, Eurowings passengers will be flying from Düsseldorf to Erbil in Iraq via a direct connection and to Beirut in Lebanon starting on 22 December. The flights are offered on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Düsseldorf – Erbil:

Tuesday and Saturday: DUS – EBL, 07.30 – 14.15; EBL – DUS, 15.15 – 18.25

Düsseldorf – Beirut:

Tuesday: DUS – BEY, 11.30 – 16.45; BEY – DUS, 18.00 – 21.50

Saturday: DUS – BEY, 12.05 – 17.20; BEY – DUS, 18.35 – 22.25

From Stuttgart to Beirut

From February 2021, there will also be a direct connection from Stuttgart to Beirut. On Tuesdays, a flight will take off at 10.15 in Stuttgart and land at 15.00 in Beirut. The flight will return on the same day at 16.00 with arrival at 19.25.

All connections can be booked via the Eurowings website or app. Flights to Beirut are offered for a one-way price from 139 Euro, one-way tickets to Erbil from 159 Euro.

12.11.2020