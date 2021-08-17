Eurowings launches new base in Prague with 11 routes for winter 2021-2022

Lufthansa subsidiary to take off from the Czech capital for the first time from October to attractive vacation and business destinations throughout Europe

New business and vacation airline for the Czech Republic to launch on October 31, 2021

Eleven new Eurowings direct connections from Prague are now bookable: fly to popular destinations such as Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv from as little as €29.99

Eurowings to base three Airbus A320s in Prague by summer 2022

The new Eurowings flight connections from Prague in the winter flight schedule are fixed: From Fuerteventura to Milan to Copenhagen and Tel Aviv – from October 31 of this year, the airline will fly its passengers by direct connection from the Czech capital to attractive business and vacation destinations from as little as 29.99 euros. In total, the Lufthansa subsidiary will be taking off from its new base in Prague to eleven destinations throughout Europe from October 31, 2021.

Eurowings passengers can now book low-cost flights from Prague to Spain (Málaga, Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Tenerife), Greece (Athens), the United Kingdom (Birmingham, Bristol), Denmark (Copenhagen), Italy (Milan), Croatia (Zagreb) and the Israeli capital Tel Aviv via eurowings.com or the customer app.

With the opening of the new base in Prague, Eurowings is expanding its services in the Czech Republic and will initially station two Airbus A320 aircraft in the Czech capital from October 31, 2021. In the summer of 2022, three aircraft will then take off for Eurowings. Prague will thus become the 10th Eurowings base in Europe. With its increased presence in the “Golden City”, Eurowings is creating more than a hundred new jobs and providing important employment impetus for the Czech aviation market.

All the new direct flights from Prague in detail

From Prague to Spain

Eurowings flies its passengers from Prague up to four times a week to Spanish metropolises and popular vacation regions: From November 4 from 34.99 euros to Málaga (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays), from October 31, 2021, from 34.99 euros to Barcelona (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) and from 54.99 euros to Fuerteventura (Thursdays and Sundays) and from November 6 from 54.99 euros to Tenerife (Wednesdays and Saturdays).

From Prague to Greece

Starting November 2, Eurowings passengers will fly from Prague to the Greek capital of Athens via a direct connection every Tuesday and Saturday for as little as 34.99 euros for the one-way flight.

From Prague to Great Britain

Fly from Prague to Great Britain for the first time: From October 31, Eurowings passengers will take off for Bristol three times a week (Mondays, Fridays and Sundays) from as little as 29.99 euros, and from November 1 from 39.99 euros, also three times a week to Birmingham (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

From Prague to Denmark

Starting October 31, Eurowings will bring passengers to the Danish metropolis of Copenhagen, a popular destination for both business travellers and vacationers, by direct flight six times a week. Flights from Prague to Copenhagen are scheduled daily except Saturdays and can be booked from as little as 29.99 euros.

From Prague to Italy

Enjoy Italian flair and take off from Prague to Milan almost daily starting at 29.99 euros: Starting October 31, Eurowings will fly its passengers from Prague to Milan every day except Saturdays.

From Prague to Croatia

Also new in the Eurowings flight program as of November 4: The airline will fly its guests twice a week to the Croatian capital of Zagreb starting at just 39.99 euros for a one-way flight. The flights are scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays.

From Prague to Israel

Take off from the Czech Republic via a direct connection from just 79.99 euros to the Israeli capital Tel Aviv: Eurowings passengers will fly from Prague to Tel Aviv three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) starting November 5.

All prices apply to the one-way flight.

COLOGNE/BONN/PRAGUE, August 17, 2021.