Eurowings launches flights from Stuttgart (Germany) to Luleå and Kiruna (Sweden)

Eurowings, the low-cost airline of the Lufthansa Group, is expanding in Sweden and launching two new routes between Stuttgart and the Swedish Lapland airports in Luleå and Kiruna during the winter season 2021/2022.

The regular direct routes will fly to and from Luleå on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Kiruna on Saturdays.

In recent years, Germans, second only to Norwegians, have been Swedish Lapland’s most international visitors in terms of the number of guest nights. Between 2013 and 2019, German guest nights increased by almost 40 percent. Due to the pandemic, they decreased by -44 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Starting on 4 December and ending in March, Eurowings will operate Stuttgart (STR) – Kiruna (KRN) once a week on Saturdays with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Starting on 5 December and until the end of March, Eurowings will operate Stuttgart (STR) – Luleå (LLA) twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Source: Travelnews.se