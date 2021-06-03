Eurowings launches first route to Brussels South Charleroi. From Pristina, where it also starts two other new routes

Routes online today disclosed that Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary Eurowings plans to expand its operations from its base in Pristina over the coming weeks with the launch of three new seasonal routes: Bremen in Germany, Brussels South Charleroi in Belgium, and Malmo in Sweden.

Eurowings opened a base at Kosovo’s capital Pristina during summer 2019. The three additions will take the number of destinations served by Eurowings from Pristina International this summer to ten, seven of which are in Germany.

Bremen will be served once weekly route from 30 June, in addition to the existing German destinations Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich and Stuttgart.

One weekly flight to Brussels South Charleroi will start on 29 June, in competition with TUI fly Belgium which serves the Pristina route from Brussels Airport, while Malmo will be served twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from 28 June. The routes are scheduled to operate through mid-September.

Press release from Charleroi Airport

Eurowings comes to BSCA

The airline launches a new route to Pristina

On 29 June, Eurowings will start operating from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. The airline will run regular flights between Brussels-Charleroi and the Kosovan capital. Tickets are available now on the airline’s website at the bargain price of €49.99.

Planes bearing the colours of Eurowings, a subsidiary of the German group Lufthansa, will soon be landing on the tarmac of Brussels-Charleroi airport. Specialising in direct low-cost flights and the third member of the Lufthansa Group, it will launch its new direct service to Pristina on 29 June 2021 at 18.20.

“We are delighted to be launching a new seasonal route between Pristina and Brussels-Charleroi. There will be one flight a week, every Tuesday, from 29 June. Future passengers can now book their tickets on the website http://www.eurowings.com from €49.99/one way”, explains the company’s spokesman.

Flights between Brussels-Charleroi and the Kosovan capital will be aboard the airline’s Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. With a modern, state-of-the-art fleet, travellers can enjoy maximum comfort during their flight.

Departures from Pristina are scheduled to leave on Tuesdays at 14.30 to arrive in Brussels-Charleroi at around 17.30. The return flight to Kosovo is scheduled to take off at 18.20, to arrive at 21.00.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “We are delighted with the announcement that Eurowings will be joining us. What’s more, thanks to this new route, an additional country has been added to the list of destinations available from our airport. Eurowings will now be the tenth airline to operate direct flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.”

Charleroi, 03 June 2021