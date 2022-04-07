Eurowings is ready for the Easter holidays. That includes a new route from Brussels to Pristina, Kosovo

In many German federal states, including Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, the Easter holidays begin on 8 April. For many thousands of people, the first holiday flight after more than two years of pandemic is just around the corner.

In order to ensure a smooth start to the holidays for its passengers, Eurowings, together with airports, ground service providers and air traffic control, has prepared extensively for the first major wave of travel of the year and taken precautions to ensure punctual flight operations. For example, Eurowings is increasing the number of staff deployed at check-in counters and gates – one of more than twenty initiatives to guarantee stable operations in the summer flight schedule.

The focus is particularly on the first departures of the day: only if the so-called “first wave” starts on time, rotation delays during the course of the day can be avoided. For this reason, particularly time-critical rotations have been identified and prioritised, and the frequency of communication with service providers has also been increased. Furthermore, Eurowings keeps sufficient reserve aircraft on standby.

Eurowings is in contact with the air traffic control authorities in order to avoid or compensate for delays and to prioritise Eurowings flights, especially on tourist routes.

More than 400 daily flights for the first time – Majorca and the Canary Islands top the list

During the Easter holidays, Eurowings will operate more than 400 flights daily for the first time in two years and expects more than 160,000 passengers on more than 1,300 departures on the first holiday weekend alone. Particularly in demand during the Easter holidays are warm-water destinations such as the Canary Islands, Crete or Palma de Mallorca, but also city breaks to London, Prague, Vienna and Rome. For weeks, Eurowings has been recording bookings at a consistently high level – a good seismograph for a promising travel season.

New attractive destinations: More than 140 destinations in the programme for the first time

Eurowings has greatly expanded its tourist programme and, as Germany’s No. 1 holiday airline, has by far the largest offering with more than 140 destinations. These include many new connections such as Hamburg-Chania or Larnaca-Salzburg. The top destination continues to be Palma de Mallorca – from April to October 2022, Eurowings will fly around 3.4 million passengers from 24 airports to Mallorca and back, thus offering more programme than ever before. From 3 May, passengers will also be travelling non-stop from Memmingen to the popular holiday island for the first time.

For the start of the holiday season, Eurowings is launching numerous new routes in April – including holiday destinations as well as exciting metropolises.

New in April fromHamburg: For the first time, Eurowings will be flying from the Hanseatic city to Bilbao in Spain (since 4 April) and to Verona in Italy (from 15 April). Passengers will also be travelling by direct flight to the popular metropolis of Lisbon and to the holiday island of Crete (Chania) from 30 April.

From April again from Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf: In time for the Easter holidays, Eurowings will again be taking passengers non-stop from Cologne/Bonn to Edinburgh (from 08 April), to sunny Larnaca on Cyprus (from 09 April) and to the capital of Albania, Tirana (from 10 April).

From Düsseldorf, passengers will again travel by direct flight to the Balearic island of Menorca (from 10 April) and to Kosice in Slovakia (from 15 April). Also back in the programme is the French port city of Marseille (from 15 April).

Other new destinations in the Eurowings route network: For the first time, there are flights from Brussels to Pristina (since 01 April), from Nuremberg to Pristina (from 10 April) and from Salzburg to Larnaca (from 09 April). Direct flights from Stuttgart to Dubrovnik in Croatia (from 09 April) are also back on offer.

Passengers contribute to a smooth start to their holiday

Eurowings recommends its guests to use the wide range of online services for check-in and for checking the documents required by the travel regulations that continue to apply. With myHealthDocs, Eurowings integrates the recording of health data into the digital travel chain. Passengers can also use the Self Attestation function via web check-in in addition to the Eurowings app. Important note: The obligation to wear a mask still applies on board.

In order to speed up the process at the security checkpoints, the Federal Police ask passengers to reduce their hand luggage to a minimum and to observe the liquid regulations. Ideally, hand luggage should also be checked in. In addition to the travel documents, travellers should also have the necessary valid Corona proofs, such as vaccination or test certificates for the destination country, to hand at all times. The Eurowings Travel Advisor provides passengers with daily updates on all important changes to Eurowings destinations and all the latest important information on entry and the current status of entry regulations. These preparations ensure a smooth process at the controls, during boarding and lead to a punctual departure.

Early arrival at the airport recommended

Longer waiting times are to be expected at many checkpoints at the airports. Eurowings therefore recommends that departing passengers arrive at the airport in good time and plan a time buffer for their journey. There may also be longer waiting times at baggage reclaim on the return journey.

Extended check-in times and stress-free baggage check-in through evening-before check-in

Eurowings is extending its check-in times in order to streamline passenger handling. At Düsseldorf Airport, passengers can now check in and drop their baggage on site as early as three o’clock in the morning. Eurowings guests who have booked a flight from Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf or Cologne/Bonn can also check in their baggage the evening before between 18:00 and 20:00 and thus save time on the day of departure. The offer also helps to reduce physical contact at busy check-in counters, especially at peak times with many departures. To ensure a smooth process, Eurowings recommends that its passengers check in online free of charge the evening before they check in their baggage and thus save time before departure