Eurowings is planning rapid corona tests at Düsseldorf Airport

After its parent Lufthansa, Eurowings is now also planning to test holidaymakers for Covid-19 before departure.

The rapid tests are to be carried out at Düsseldorf Airport from the end of the year. The result should be available after 30 minutes.

Initially, only passengers flying to one of the popular holiday destinations should be tested. They should be tested again before the return flight. The aim is to spare vacationers a possible quarantine, said a company spokesman to the WDR radio/television channel. This would also ensure that no one could become infected with the coronavirus during the flight.

Düsseldorf Airport announced that it was in favour of the Eurowings rapid tests. The airport sees the tests as an opportunity to revive air traffic. If successful, the offer is to be extended to other airports. Cologne-Bonn Airport should also want to use the new technology.

Lufthansa had already carried out rapid corona tests on passengers on individual flights within Germany on Thursday.

Source: WDR