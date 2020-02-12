Eurowings is equipping all its Airbus A330 aircraft with business class

When Lufthansa took over the commercial and strategic responsibility for the Eurowings long-haul network, it decided that all of the planes would get a business class. So far, only a part of the A330 fleet has flown with the premium class.

A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed to airliners.de that the aircraft based in Frankfurt and Munich and operated by SunExpress Germany will receive the parent’s current business class seats.

With this step, Lufthansa wants to create a uniform product on long-haul leisure routes. Because, unlike the four Eurowings A330-300s operated by Brussels Airlines, the seven A330-200s operated by SunExpress do not yet have a business class.

According to research by airliners.de, two of the long-haul jets are currently being converted in Bordeaux. It is not known when the five other planes will be readied.

As part of the realignment of the low-cost airline as a pure point-to-point carrier in Europe, Lufthansa assumed the commercial and strategic responsibility of the Eurowings long-haul fleet at the turn of the year in Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf.

Sunexpress Germany has been carrying out long-haul operations for Eurowings for almost five years, while Brussels Airlines only went long-haul for the Lufthansa low-cost airline from Düsseldorf in 2018.

