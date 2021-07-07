Eurowings is adding new destinations from Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Salzburg

Eurowings has launched the most extensive programme of new routes at its largest location, Düsseldorf. From the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, the Georgian capital Tbilisi will be accessible on Wednesdays and Sundays from the summer flight schedule. The connection will continue to be offered once a week during the winter flight schedule. The Russian cities of Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar, which were also served in the summer, will also be served in the winter. Yekaterinburg on the Ural Mountains will be offered once a week on Saturdays and the economic centre of Krasnodar in southern Russia will be served on Mondays and Fridays.

Starting August 31, Eurowings will offer flights from Düsseldorf to Zagreb on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The airline will also be flying from Düsseldorf to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in the winter flight schedule (currently on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). And many North Rhine-Westphalians of Italian descent and as well as vacationers can look forward to the new connection to Bergamo in northern Italy from October 31 – Eurowings operates the route on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From January 31, 2022, the city in Lombardy will then be served daily except Saturdays.

From Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings passengers will travel to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, from August 6, 2021. The airline will fly the route every Friday with an Airbus A320. Marrakech in southwestern Morocco will be accessible again from December 12 this year. The nearly 1,000-year-old city will be served every Sunday with an Airbus A319 operated by Eurowings.

Marrakech is also bookable again from Stuttgart: Eurowings starts the flight connection on 5 December this year and flies from Baden-Württemberg every Sunday with an Airbus A319.

From Austria Larnaca on Cyprus is connected from 4 September: From Salzburg, the airline will operate the route to the port city in the southeast of the Mediterranean island every Saturday, also with an Airbus A319.

All new routes can be booked as of now – at www.eurowings.com and very quickly and conveniently in the Eurowings app. Passengers travel with Eurowings with maximum flexibility and safety; the airline has introduced exemplary security concepts at the airport and onboard the aircraft throughout Europe.