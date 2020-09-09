Eurowings introduces “temperature discount” of 23.1% on all Italy destinations, corresponding to the average temperature in Italy in September

Temperature up, prices down: Eurowings introduces “temperature discount”

Eurowings offers for the first time a “temperature discount” of 23.1% on all Italy destinations – corresponding to the average temperature in Italy in September

Extraordinary weather campaign to make Eurowings customers enjoy Italy

Discount applies to all flights to Milan, Rome, Cagliari, Bari, Naples, Venice, Lamezia Terme, Brindisi, Catania, Bologna and Olbia

Flexibility guarantee allows Eurowings customers to plan their late summer flexibly

As of now the largest German vacation airline Eurowings offers for the first time a so-called “temperature discount” on its website eurowings.com. The height of the discount is calculated according to the monthly average temperature in the respective country, which is advertised. The airline is thus defying the crisis in air travel with new services, entertaining campaigns and attractive offers.

First station: Italy. Dream beaches, pizza and pasta: what could be better than dreaming of “Bella Italia” in late summer and longing for beaches, exciting sights and the unique Italian cuisine?

No longer just dreaming, but booking today: Because the southern climate of Italy, which in September averages a pleasant 23.1 degrees Celsius, is particularly worthwhile for travel lovers today: with the newly introduced Eurowings “temperature discount”, guests who book a direct flight to Italy today will receive a flight discount corresponding to the average temperature of 23.1%.

All destinations in Italy that Eurowings flies to are included in the campaign: Cagliari, Bari, Naples, Venice, Lamezia Terme, Brindisi, Milan, Rome, Catania, Bologna and Olbia. Further information can be found at eurowings.com. The next country with the new “temperature discount” has already been selected – and will be published shortly.

With the Eurowings flexibility guarantee, Eurowings customers can change flights free of charge up to seven days before departure. Flights can also be flexibly rebooked at any time, for example, if travel plans change.

Cologne/Bonn, September 9, 2020