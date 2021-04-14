Eurowings integrates health data collection into the digital travel chain

Digital health self-disclosure via “myHealth Docs” facilitates travel in times of pandemic

Usage leads to time savings for passengers as well as a reduction of physical contacts

Integration in Eurowings App now possible on all Eurowings flights from Germany to Spain

Expansion to further flight connections and functions in planning

Available immediately on all Eurowings flights from Germany to Spain: Eurowings is integrating a new offer for particularly flexible, time-saving and safe travel in times of Corona. Passengers flying from Germany to Spain can now use the new health data solution “myHealth Docs” to conveniently check with just a few clicks whether they have all the necessary entry documents for their upcoming flight – such as an online registration as well as a negative Corona test.

The digital solution “myHealth Docs” was already successfully tested by many passengers on a Eurowings flight from Cologne/Bonn to Palma de Mallorca over the Easter weekend. In a further step, the airline has now extended the new service to all flights from Germany to Spain – additional flight connections as well as functions, such as uploading negative test results, are being planned.

Usage of the newly integrated “myHealth Docs” health data solution

To use the new service, Eurowings passengers check in for their flight as usual via the Eurowings customer app. In the next step, they can use the newly integrated solution “myHealth Docs” to fill out a digital health self-disclosure, which is required for entry in times of pandemic. This includes, for example, answering a couple of health questions, confirming the existence of the online registration for Spain as well as the existence of a negative Corona test. Based on this data, the digital boarding pass is automatically generated – with the additional note that all mandatory entry documents are complete.

Considerable time saving and reduction of physical contacts

By using “myHealth Docs”, passengers benefit from considerable time savings as they can easily see at a glance which documents are required: Thus, all passengers are well prepared for their flight, which in turn saves time at the check-in. Moreover, within the framework of the Lufthansa Group’s leading hygiene concept, this ensures that physical contacts at the airport are reduced to a minimum.

With the integration of “myHealth Docs” into the Eurowings customer app, Eurowings takes a further step in the digitalization of required entry documents, thus facilitating travel in times of pandemic.

Eurowings hygiene concept

The obligation to wear a protective medical mask continues to apply on Lufthansa Group flights to and from Germany. Passengers are obliged to wear either a surgical mask or an FFP2 mask or mask with the KN95/N95 standard during boarding, the flight and when leaving the aircraft. An exemption from this obligation to wear a mouth-nose mask during the flight is only possible for medical reasons if the medical certificate is issued on a form provided by the Lufthansa Group and a negative Covid-19 test is available that is not older than 48 hours at the scheduled start of the journey.

In principle, infection on board is very unlikely. All aircraft of the Lufthansa Group are equipped with the highest-quality air filters, which ensure an air quality similar to that in an operating room. In addition, the air circulates vertically – instead of being distributed throughout the cabin – and is thus completely exchanged every two to three minutes. Furthermore, all Eurowings customers benefit from automatically included Corona travel protection when they choose a travel insurance policy of their choice with the airline.

Cologne/Bonn, 14 April 20201