Eurowings hires or re-hires 750 flight attendants and pilots

Strong catch-up effects expected for vacation travel

Germany’s largest leisure airline expands business internationally

Reinforcements sought for business units on the ground as well

Anja Draxler, Head of HR & Legal: “Taking responsibility in times of crisis and investing in the future viability of Eurowings“

Training young people is a high priority for Eurowings

Eurowings is preparing for a strong travel season with backlog effects despite the current Omicron wave. Over the next twelve months, Germany’s largest leisure airline will fill around 750 new positions in the cockpits and cabins of its two AOCs, Eurowings Germany and Eurowings Europe.

With this, Eurowings is systematically continuing the course it embarked on last year. During the most difficult crisis in air traffic, the airline successfully completed a comprehensive realignment, focusing more strongly on tourist destinations and the growing private travel business. As a result, the Lufthansa subsidiary was one of the very few airlines in Europe to hire staff again as early as 2021 – around 750 new crew members in the cockpit and cabin, including numerous employees from Lufthansa Group airlines who had lost their jobs.

Now Eurowings is set to grow further, both nationally and internationally: in 2022, the airline will add around 550 additional flight attendants and 200 pilots at locations throughout Europe. Staffing levels will also be increased in business areas on the ground, for example at Eurowings Technik in Cologne and Düsseldorf, in sales and in the customer experience division.

“We are pleased to be able to offer new colleagues a perspective at Eurowings again this year in order to continue our planned growth,” says Anja Draxler, Head of HR & Legal at Eurowings. “With more than 1,500 new hires within 24 months, we are investing in the future viability of Eurowings at a time when our industry is working its way out of the deepest crisis. At the same time, we are setting the course for a significant expansion of our flight programme in the summer of 2022.”

Strong catch-up effects expected in 2022

Following a winter once again dominated by Covid, the tourism industry expects strong catch-up effects for vacation travel in the 2022 season. As Germany’s largest leisure airline, Eurowings will offer travellers more choice than ever before in its summer flight schedule, with over 140 destinations. The clear front-runner here is Europe’s popular vacation island Mallorca. Eurowings will fly to Mallorca from more than 20 airports up to 380 times a week in the summer of 2022.

Eurowings expands training offers

Training young people continues to be a high priority for Eurowings after two years with the pandemic. At the company’s locations in Cologne and Düsseldorf, ten applicants will start an apprenticeship or dual study programme at Eurowings this year. In cooperation with the maintenance and repair company Nayak-LM Germany GmbH training for aircraft mechanics specialising in maintenance will start at Eurowings Technik in Düsseldorf for the first time.

In addition to this, training for industrial clerks is also available for the first time in the airline’s technical operations. At the same time, Eurowings is expanding its range of dual-study programmes: in addition to the established business informatics course, the airline is also offering dual-study placements in aviation management and applied computer science for the first time.

Cologne/Bonn, 31 January 2022