Eurowings expands codeshare with Smartwings and launches flights between Dusseldorf and Leipzig/Halle

Eurowings launches new flights from Prague, operated by Smartwings under the existing codeshare agreement, and launches domestic flights between Dusseldorf and Leipzig/Halle.

As part of the bilateral codeshare agreement, further connections operated by Smartwings from Prague can now be booked under Eurowings flight numbers. These include three routes in the winter flight schedule from Prague to the Canary Islands (Fuerteventura, Las Palmas and Tenerife) as well as a route from Prague to Hurghada, Egypt.

In addition, flights between Prague and the Canary Island of Lanzarote and the Italian destinations of Brindisi, Cagliari and Catania can already be booked for the summer flight schedule.

Furthermore, from 8 April, Eurowings will be flying from Dusseldorf to Leipzig/Halle Airport. The Lufthansa subsidiary will fly the route weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, using aircraft from the Airbus A320 family. Bookings can be made immediately via all known sales channels