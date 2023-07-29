Eurowings flight returns to Mallorca Airport shortly after take-off due to a bird strike

Eurowings flight EW6870 from Palma de Mallorca to Graz had to return shortly after take-off due to a bird strike on July 27. The plane (Eurowings Europe Airbus A320 registered 9H-EWD) circled several times over Cala Ratjada before flying around the whole island and even reaching Menorca before landing back at Mallorca Airport.

While bird strikes can be dangerous for planes, the airline assured that the safety of passengers and crew was never compromised. Passengers will be rebooked on the next available connection.

The incident is a reminder of the potential risks of bird strikes for airlines, causing significant damage and occasional disruptions to flights in the region.