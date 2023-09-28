Eurowings flight from Palma de Mallorca returns for emergency landing

An emergency landing was conducted on 28 September by a Eurowings Airbus A320 registered 9H-EWB at Palma de Mallorca airport (PMI) due to a mid-flight malfunction. The aircraft was en route to Graz, Austria, as flight EW6870 but had to return to Son Sant Joan airport shortly after takeoff.

The incident happened as the plane was flying over Mallorca, with the crew detecting a problem in the hydraulic system. They successfully requested an emergency landing, which was authorised.

Before landing, the plane circled over the east coast of the island to reduce fuel levels. The landing occurred at 15:15 in the afternoon at Palma airport for technicians to inspect the issue.