Eurowings flies to Ukraine for the first time, from Düsseldorf to Kiev

With immediate effect, Eurowings is once again flying non-stop to Ukraine: the airline is launching a new direct connection and flies its passengers from Düsseldorf Airport to the Ukrainian capital Kiev for the first time in a long time.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, an Airbus A320 takes off from Düsseldorf Airport at 11.30 a.m., arriving in Kiev at 3.10 p.m., and on Fridays at 6.50 a.m., landing at 10.30 a.m. The return flight departs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3.55 p.m. with arrival at 5.40 p.m. in the North Rhine-Westphalian capital, and on Fridays with departure at 11.15 a.m. in Kiev and landing at 1.00 p.m. All flight times are local times.

“We, as Lufthansa Group airlines, are pleased to increase our presence at Boryspil International Airport and introduce our new Eurowings route Kiev-Dusseldorf with three weekly flights. After 30 years of successful operation of Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines flights to Kiev, today Eurowings enters the market and offers our travelers from Kiev even more opportunities to connect worldwide. With the new connections, the Lufthansa Group airlines offer around 70 weekly frequencies from Ukraine to Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Zurich and now Dusseldorf“, comments Karsten Zang, General Manager Sales Ukraine, Belarus, Turkmenistan and South Caucasus.

The flights expand the offer in the area of “family and home visits,” in which the Lufthansa subsidiary already offers numerous connections to Greece, Croatia, Turkey or Beirut in Lebanon, for example. Since July, Eurowings has also included flights to Tbilisi in Georgia, to Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar in Russia as well as to the Armenian capital Yerevan in its program. Eurowings is the leader in this market segment and is steadily expanding its position due to increasing demand. As a result, even more travelers benefit from direct connections to their home countries. In total, the Eurowings route network includes connections to more than 100 destinations in Europe.

Kiev is the capital of Ukraine and also an important location for business and education. With almost 3 million inhabitants, the metropolis on the Dnieper River is the most important Ukrainian transport hub.

Düsseldorf, 01 September 2021