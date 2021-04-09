Eurowings flies to Russia and Georgia for the first time

Starting July 19 from Düsseldorf twice a week to Krasnodar from 119.99 Euros

From July 21, twice weekly from Düsseldorf to Tbilisi from 89.99 Euros

From 24 July from Düsseldorf on Saturdays to Ekaterinburg from 139.99 Euros

Starting in summer with Eurowings non-stop to Russia and Georgia: the airline launches three new direct connections starting in July, flying its passengers from Düsseldorf to Russia for the first time – to Ekaterinburg in Siberia and Krasnodar in Southern Russia – as well as to the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The flights expand the range in the “Visit Friends and Relatives” segment, in which the Lufthansa subsidiary already offers numerous flights to Greece, Croatia, Algeria and Turkey, for example. Most recently, connections to Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in northern Iraq were added to the Eurowings program in December. Eurowings is the leader in this market segment and is increasingly expanding its position in response to growing demand. As a result, even more travellers benefit from direct connections to their home countries.

The new routes will be operated by an Airbus A320.

Eurowings flights to Russia

From Düsseldorf to Krasnodar

From July 19, passengers will fly directly from Düsseldorf to Krasnodar in Southern Russia. Flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, each followed by a return flight

Monday: DUS – KRR, 11:45 a.m. – 4:55 p.m.; KRR – DUS, 6:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday: DUS – KRR, 07.15 a.m. – 12.25 p.m.; KRR – DUS, 13.45 p.m. – 17.00 p.m.

From Düsseldorf to Ekaterinburg

Starting July 24, Eurowings takes it passengers from Düsseldorf to the Siberian city of Ekaterinburg every Saturday morning. The return flight leaves in the afternoon of the same day, touching down in Düsseldorf in the evening.

Saturday: DUS – SVX, 11:10 a.m. – 6:50 p.m.; SVX – DUS, 7:40 p.m. – 9:55 p.m.

Flights to Georgia

From Düsseldorf to Tbilisi

Starting July 21, Eurowings will connect Düsseldorf with the Georgian capital Tbilisi. On Wednesdays and Sundays, an Airbus A320 will take off from the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia to Georgia. Return flights to Düsseldorf are also offered on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Wednesday: DUS – TBS, 11:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; TBS – DUS, 6:50 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: DUS – TBS, 07.15 a.m. – 1.30 p.m.; TBS – DUS, 2.20 p.m. – 5.00 p.m.

All flight times are local times.

All connections can be booked as of now via the Eurowings website or app. Flights to Ekaterinburg are bookable from 139.99 Euros, to Krasnodar from 119.99 Euros and to Tbilisi from 89.99 Euros. The prices apply in each case to one-way connections. For early birds: At the start of the connections in July, the routes are already available from 119.99 Euros, 99.99 Euros and 69.99 Euros.

Cologne/Bonn, 9 April 2021