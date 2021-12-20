Eurowings flies to more destinations in summer 2022 than ever before

Germany’s largest holiday airline with more than 140 destinations in its programme for the first time / Up to 380 flights per week to Mallorca

Strong catch-up effects expected after Corona winter

Eurowings offer in summer 2022 almost at the same level as 2019

New from Hamburg: Alicante, Bilbao, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Porto, Verona

New from Stuttgart: Adana, Kütahya-Zafer, Porto, Preveza, Tbilisi, Tivat, Tunis

For the first time in summer from Düsseldorf: Bergamo, Funchal, Tromsø, Belgrade, Volos

Back on offer from Cologne/Bonn: Alicante, Tenerife, Izmir, Kayseri

Clear No.1 in Mallorca traffic: up to 380 flights per week from 20 airports

Flexible rebooking up to 40 minutes before departure still possible

The travel industry expects strong catch-up effects for the 2022 summer season after the winter, which was again characterised by Corona. Germany’s largest holiday airline Eurowings will therefore offer more destinations in the 2022 summer flight schedule than ever before.

Anyone who wants to use the cold Christmas days to plan their holiday for 2022 can now choose from more than 140 attractive direct Eurowings connections. With around 2,500 weekly flights, the Eurowings offer has already almost reached the level of the time before Corona. The clear front-runner is the Balearic island of Majorca, which was once again Europe’s most popular sunshine island last year: Eurowings will fly to Majorca from more than 20 airports up to 380 times a week in the summer of 2022, thus further expanding its position as the number one in Balearic traffic. All connections can already be booked with a few clicks via eurowings.com or the Eurowings customer app. The programme for 2022 includes a whole series of attractive summer destinations that the Lufthansa subsidiary will fly to for the first time from one of its major bases.

In the summer of 2022, Eurowings will be flying from Hamburg to the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto and the Spanish destinations of Alicante and Bilbao for the first time. In addition, travellers will be able to fly directly from the Hanseatic city to Verona in Italy and Gothenburg for the first time.

From Stuttgart, Eurowings is expanding its offer with a focus on destinations in southern Europe: Porto (Portugal), Adana and Kütahya-Zafer (Turkey), Preveza (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia) as well as Tivat (Montenegro) and Tunis (Tunisia) are in the programme for the first time. The Romanian city of Timisoara is also back on the flight schedule.

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings will offer the new destinations Bergamo, Funchal and Tromsø in the 2021/22 winter flight schedule also in the 2022 summer flight schedule. For the first time, Eurowings will also fly from Düsseldorf to the Greek port city of Volos in the Thessaly region. The Serbian capital Belgrade is a new addition to the schedule. In addition, the airline will once again fly to Kosice (Slovakia) and Mostar (Bosnia-Herzegovina).

From Cologne/Bonn, Germany’s largest holiday airline is now also flying to the Canary Island of Tenerife and to Alicante in the summer. After the Corona break, the popular Turkish destinations Izmir and Kayseri are also back on the Eurowings flight schedule from Cologne/Bonn.

Flexible rebooking options for all Eurowings flights

Eurowings passengers continue to benefit from flexible rebooking conditions and a return flight guarantee: passengers can change their Eurowings flights free of charge up to 40 minutes before departure, rebook as often as they like and change to another destination within Europe free of charge.