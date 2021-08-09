Eurowings flies to Armenia for the first time

• From 6 August weekly flights from Cologne/Bonn to Yerevan

From 6 August, Eurowings will be offering non-stop flights to Armenia: The airline is launching a new direct connection and will fly its passengers from Cologne/Bonn to the Armenian capital Yerevan for the first time. Every Friday, an Airbus A320 takes off for Armenia at 2.20 pm, arriving at 8.40 pm. The return flight departs on the same day at 9.30 pm and lands at Cologne/Bonn Airport at 00.20 am the next day. All flight times are local times. The first flight last Friday, 6 August, was well booked with over 150 passengers.

Marcelo Wende, Director of “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC, said: “We are happy that Eurowings is entering the Armenian market. We congratulate the airline and wish them a successful operation and safe flights. From now on, opportunities to travel directly to Europe will increase.”

“It a big pleasure for us at Eurowings to serve for the first time the Armenian market and offer the regular Eurowings flights from “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan to Cologne. Together with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa as of next Friday and now Eurowings, as one of the leading European Low-Cost Carriers, we are glad to increase our Lufthansa Group presence in Yerevan and therefore offer more opportunities for travellers from Armenia,” said René Koinzack, General Manager Sales Ukraine, South Caucasus, Belarus and Turkmenistan at Lufthansa Group.

The flights expand the range in the “visit friends and relatives” segment, in which the Lufthansa subsidiary already offers numerous connections to Greece, Croatia, Algeria, Turkey, Beirut in Lebanon or Erbil in northern Iraq, for example. Most recently, flights to Tbilisi in Georgia and to Ekaterinburg and Krasnodar in Russia were added to the program in July. Eurowings is the leader in this market segment and is increasingly expanding its position due to growing demand. As a result, even more travellers are benefiting from direct connections to their home countries. In total, the Eurowings route network includes connections to more than 100 destinations in Europe.

Yerevan is the capital of Armenia and, as the country’s largest metropolis with over 1 million inhabitants, also its scientific, cultural and economic centre.

Flights can be booked as of now via the Eurowings website, app or travel agents from 129.99 euros. The prices apply to one-way connections.

Comprehensive protection measures along the entire travel chain

On all flights, Eurowings passengers benefit from the Lufthansa Group’s industry-leading health and hygiene concept. The airline has implemented comprehensive protective and hygiene measures along the entire travel chain to bring its passengers safely to their destination and to provide them with the best possible support from the planning of their journey to their arrival at their destination and their return to Germany. Wearing a mask on board Eurowings remains mandatory.

“Eurowings Travel Advisor” provides information on entry requirements and protective measures

The Eurowings Travel Advisor informs passengers on a daily basis about all important changes to Eurowings destinations, provides all current important information on entry as well as the current status of entry restrictions, whether a test is required or not.

Cologne/Bonn, 9 August 2021.