Eurowings flies its customers to four new destinations in Northern Europe starting in Decembe, in time for Christmas

Just in time for the Christmas season, Eurowings has added four very special winter destinations in Sweden, Finland, and Norway to its flight schedule: beginning in early December, the airline will be flying to four new destinations in Northern Europe from Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. In the regions around Tromsø (Norway), Luleå and Kiruna (both in Sweden) and Rovaniemi (Finland), which is known as the home region of Santa Claus, fascinating landscapes, and nature experiences such as the polar night, the northern lights or extravagant leisure experiences such as dog sledging or icebreaker trips await travellers from Germany.

From Düsseldorf to Tromsø in Norway

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings’ largest base, Eurowings will take off for Tromsø in Norway for the first time on 4 December. The city lies 344 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, at the latitude of northern Alaska. As a travel destination, the region is particularly attractive because of the northern lights. The Düsseldorf-Tromsø route will be offered every Saturday at prices from 47.99 euros, and also on Tuesdays as of 21 December. An Airbus A319 will be used on the route.

From Düsseldorf to Rovaniemi in Lapland

Also from Düsseldorf, Eurowings will be flying to Rovaniemi in Finland on Sundays beginning on 5 December. The city is near the Arctic Circle, a little further south than Tromsø. In addition to these regular flights, the airline will be flying its passengers from the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia to Rovaniemi on 23 and 30 December 2021 as well as on 4 and 6 January 2022. Rovaniemi is the capital of Lapland and is primarily known to tourists from Germany for its northern lights’ tours. However, in addition to the cozy Santa Claus village about eight kilometers north of central Rovaniemi, visitors to the city can also explore the science center and the impressive Arktikum museum, with spectacular architecture and exhibitions on the history of the far North and life in the region. Flights from Düsseldorf to Rovaniemi start at 59.99 euros for a one-way ticket.

From Stuttgart to Kiruna and Luleå in Sweden

The Swedish cities of Kiruna and Luleå are newly accessible from Southern Germany in the 2021/22 winter flight schedule: Eurowings will fly to both destinations from Stuttgart. Flights to Luleå will start on 19 December 2021. Luleå is located in the north of Sweden and captivates by its mystical polar lights and crystal-clear icy landscapes. The area offers attractive leisure experiences such as snowmobile safaris, aurora tours or trips with the icebreaker. Eurowings will be flying the Stuttgart-Luleå route on Wednesdays and Sundays with an Airbus A319 starting in mid-December, with prices starting at 47.99 euros for a one-way ticket.

Kiruna, the northernmost city in Sweden, is the second new destination from Stuttgart. The polar night here lasts from 12 to 31 December. Visitors to the region can look forward to activities such as skiing, dog-sledging and snowshoeing. The ice hotel in Jukkasjärvi is also a visitor magnet: it is rebuilt every year starting in October and opens in December. Eurowings will be flying to northern Sweden every Saturday from 18 December 2021, with prices starting at 47.99 euros for a one-way ticket.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group (Eurowings, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines) are offering around 80,000 additional seats on 440 supplemental flights for the upcoming holiday season over Christmas and New Year’s. By resuming flights to destinations and increasing the frequency of existing connections or deploying larger aircraft, the airlines are responding to the demand for flights during the winter holidays that has been rising for weeks.