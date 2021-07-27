Eurowings flies Baden-Württemberg into the summer holidays from Stuttgart

Germany’s leading holiday airline has prepared intensively for the relaunch

Health and hygiene measures along the entire travel chain

Eurowings has significantly increased its range of summer destinations in Stuttgart

60 destinations in 18 countries are on the flight schedule of the Lufthansa subsidiary

The summer holidays will soon begin in Baden-Württemberg. Over the past weeks and months, Eurowings and its employees on board and on the ground have been working intensively with their partners at Stuttgart Airport to prepare for the start of the most wonderful time of the year. After the long lockdown, the desire to travel is greater this summer than it has been for a long time.

“People finally want to travel again – and we are ready. After the long period of lockdown, we as the Eurowings team are looking forward to flying more and more guests safely, reliably and with the best possible service to their holiday destinations,” said Jens Ritter, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Eurowings. “We have used the time and prepared extensively for the new start over the past few months to give our guests in Baden-Württemberg a pleasant start to their holiday.”

Greatest variety in the Southwest: Eurowings takes off from Stuttgart to more than 60 Destinations

With a rising vaccination rate, the demand for flights has increased significantly. Tourist destinations are in demand – above all Mallorca, Greece, the Canary Islands and Croatia. Eurowings has reacted to this by successively expanding its flight programme – and has increased its offer in Stuttgart, the largest Eurowings location in southwest Germany, by another 40 per cent during the holidays.

From Stuttgart, Eurowings offers travellers the largest range of flights at the location during the summer holidays: Over 60 destinations in 18 countries are on the programme. On the first holiday weekend, Eurowings expects around 25,000 passengers at the airport in the state capital. In total, the Lufthansa holiday carrier will take off from Stuttgart around 1,800 times during the summer holidays in Baden-Württemberg. Even if Eurowings offers a large part of its original route portfolio again over the summer, the programme in 2021 will only comprise around two-thirds of the pre-Corona capacity overall.

With the expansion of the summer offer, the active aircraft fleet is also growing: While Eurowings was still operating 12 aircraft from Stuttgart at the beginning of the summer, the airline will be using 15 Airbus aircraft in Stuttgart from August. This makes Stuttgart the second-largest Eurowings base in terms of the number of aircraft stationed there. Across Europe, more than 80 aircraft will be flying for Eurowings in midsummer.

With Eurowings over 40 times a week from Stuttgart to Mallorca

With its wide range of holiday offers, Eurowings is positioning itself as Germany’s leading holiday airline on short and medium-haul routes for the start of summer 2021: Majorca continues to be very popular with travellers and tops the hit list of Eurowings’ most popular destinations again this summer. From Stuttgart alone, Eurowings flies to the Balearic island up to six times a day during the holidays. In total, Eurowings connects 24 airports in Germany and Austria with the popular holiday destination and is the undisputed No. 1 Mallorca shuttle with more than 300 weekly flights.

Greek Heraklion and Thessaloniki, Ibiza and Malaga also enjoy strong demand and are served daily. Other destinations include Sardinia, Croatia, Sicily and the smaller Greek islands. City travellers won’t miss out either: Eurowings flies several times a week to Athens, Barcelona, or Budapest, for example.

Stuttgart, 27 July 2021