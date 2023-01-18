Eurowings flies at pre-Covid levels again with 140 destinations

Offer at pre-Covid level (2019)

New routes from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Stuttgart

A total of 16 destinations in Greece, 15 in Italy and 14 in Spain

Almost 400 flights per week to Mallorca

Additional flights also offered from Prague and Stockholm bases

January is traditionally the strongest booking month for summer vacations in Germany and, as of now, customers can also include the complete Eurowings flight schedule from the end of March to the end of October in their plans. The selection includes 37 countries, over 140 destinations and more than 380 routes – the value airline is offering its guests an attractive flight programme for the summer of 2023 that seamlessly follows on from the 2019 travel season, before the onset of the pandemic. Greece, Italy and Spain remain the three most popular vacation destinations and all offer a wide range of choices: 16 travel regions in Greece, 15 in Italy and 14 in Spain can be reached with direct flights from Germany operated by the Lufthansa subsidiary. Mallorca is connected with almost 400 flights per week.

New additions to the programme from the five largest Eurowings bases in Germany:



From Berlin

A total of around 30 direct destinations

Around 20 flights to Mallorca per week

New connections to: Alicante, Antalya, Gothenburg, Graz, Helsinki, Ibiza, Copenhagen, Larnaca, Malaga, Nice, Porto, Rhodes and Zakynthos

More frequent flights to Mallorca and Stockholm (eleven times per week)

From Dusseldorf

A total of 116 direct destinations

Up to 65 weekly flights to Mallorca

New routes: Bergen (up to two flights weekly) and Tangier (once weekly)

More frequent flights to Crete (nine times per week)

From Cologne

A total of 81 direct destinations

Up to 47 flights per week to Mallorca

New connection: Up to four flights per week to Valencia

More frequent flights to Barcelona (13 times per week), Rome (nine times per week), Kos and Rhodes (seven times per week), Alicante and Málaga (five times per week), Antalya and Stockholm (four times per week) and Burgas (twice a week)

From Hamburg

A total of 51 direct destinations

Up to 35 weekly flights to Mallorca

New connection: four flights per week to Graz

More frequent flights to Faro (five times per week) and Malaga (four times per week)

From Stuttgart

A total of 75 direct destinations

Up to 41 weekly flights to Mallorca

New connection: four flights per week to Stockholm

Eurowings connects Europe – programme expansion in Graz, Prague and Stockholm

Eurowings passengers from Germany are not the only ones who can look forward to a wide variety of offers. Passengers from the Czech Republic, Sweden and Austria will also be able to choose from a wider selection in the summer of 2023. Twelve vacation and city destinations will be accessible from Graz in the new schedule. From Prague, the programme will include 18 routes in the future – Geneva, Rhodes and Corfu are new destinations. In the future, Eurowings will also connect the Swedish capital with Rome and Stuttgart.

COLOGNE/BONN, 18 January 2022