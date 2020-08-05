Eurowings extends flight programme by 26 new holiday destinations

Germany’s largest holiday airline significantly expands its tourist programme from August

New Destinations

Düsseldorf: expansion of destinations in Italy, France, Portugal and Poland

Hamburg: new routes e.g. to Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura

Cologne/Bonn: holiday destinations Faro, Catania, Bastia and Kavala on offer again

Stuttgart: with the market leader Eurowings directly to Athens, Rome or Valencia

Berlin: From the capital non-stop to Heraklion and Split

The longer the corona crisis lasts, the more people’s longing for a holiday from the crisis grows. Eurowings is serving the reawakening desire to travel from its main German airports with 26 additional holiday destinations, which are now being added to the range of the largest German holiday airline. The large Eurowings locations in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn and Berlin will be correspondingly better connected, especially to popular tourist cities and metropolises. All new routes can now be booked online via eurowings.com and the Eurowings App.

“Even if the road back to normality is still a long way off: The tourist demand is noticeably increasing for us“, says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings: “We react to this demand with flights to the most popular holiday destinations in Europe“.

New Eurowings destinations from August

From Hamburg, four new destinations are planned for August: Eurowings takes off for Stockholm, the Hungarian Budapest, Paris and Milan-Malpensa. From Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings flies to Catania in Italy, Kavala in Greece and Bastia in Corsica from August. From Stuttgart, Eurowings passengers will now fly to destinations such as Athens, Valencia, Amsterdam and Dresden. From Berlin, Eurowings flies to Heraklion and Split in August. From Düsseldorf, Eurowings passengers will be able to travel to Bari, the coastal city of Porto or the French city of Lyon, among other destinations, again from August.

New Eurowings destinations from September and October

In September and October, Eurowings will continue to satisfy the travel hunger of its passengers with 28 new routes from all over Germany: From its largest location in Düsseldorf, the airline will be flying to the Polish cities of Wroclaw and Krakow as well as to Geneva and Newcastle in September. Guests will also be able to book flights to Nice, Venice and Dubrovnik from September onwards. Eurowings passengers will fly to Gran Canaria from the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia in October. From October, Eurowings will also be flying from

Hamburg to Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura. From September Eurowings takes off from Cologne/Bonn to Faro in Portugal, Budapest in Hungary and Dresden. From Stuttgart, the airline will be flying its passengers in September to Hurghada in Egypt and Krakow, and the connection to Rome will also be resumed.

This means that Eurowings offers flights to over 85 destinations in Germany and Europe by the end of the summer timetable.

Passenger safety is a top priority for Eurowings, particularly regarding maximum hygiene on the ground and onboard. The website eurowings.com provides information on the hygiene measures developed with experts, the adapted in-flight service, the current flight schedule and the flexible options for travel arrangements.