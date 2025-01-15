Eurowings expands Summer 2025 flight schedule with new destinations, for the first time to the Azores

Eurowings unveils its summer 2025 schedule, introducing direct flights to exciting destinations:

  • Düsseldorf to Ponta Delgada (Azores): Weekly Saturday flights start on 10 May, connecting NRW to the volcanic beauty of the Azores.
  • Hanover additions: Direct flights to Lisbon (3x weekly from 6 June), Erbil (2x weekly from 31 March), and Bastia, Corsica (weekly from 3 May).
  • Stuttgart to Dublin: New direct flights 4x weekly begin on 31 March.
  • Cologne/Bonn to Porto: Thrice-weekly flights start 1 May.

Bookings open on 22 January 2025, enhancing travel options across Europe and beyond.

