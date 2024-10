Eurowings expands premium lounge access for international passengers

Eurowings has expanded its lounge access for BIZclass passengers, HON Circle Members, and Senators at four international airports: Palma de Mallorca, Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah. Premium passengers can now enjoy exclusive lounges, such as Palma’s “VIP Lounge Mediterraneo” and “VIP Lounge Formentor,” as well as the “First Class Lounge” in Cairo, “Marhaba Lounge” in Dubai, and “Plaza Premium Lounge” in Jeddah, all open 24/7.

This lounge expansion accompanies Eurowings’ launch of new routes to Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah and reinforces its positioning as a value airline offering enhanced comfort for business and premium travellers.

Full lounge details are available on the Eurowings website.