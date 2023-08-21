Eurowings expands partnership with Smartwings

German leisure airline Eurowings is expanding its partnership with Czech airline Smartwings, introducing a bilateral codeshare agreement. Smartwings flights from Prague to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Valencia, Split, and Nice can now be booked under Eurowings flight codes, with plans for further route expansions.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Eurowings’ pan-European growth strategy and provide customers with a broader range of travel options from Prague.

In H1 2023, Eurowings witnessed over 30% growth in passenger volume to and from Prague. Additionally, Eurowings will launch new flights between Prague and Agadir, Morocco, and has solidified its presence in the Czech market with a base of operations at Prague Airport. The airline is also actively recruiting new staff to meet increasing demand.