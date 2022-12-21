Eurowings expands in Prague after successful first year

Lufthansa Group Airline has quickly established itself in the Czech Republic

Birthday present for Prague: Three new routes in the 2023 summer flight schedule

Eurowings now also connects the Czech Republic with Geneva, Rhodes and Corfu; Oslo and Funchal now also connected in summer

CEO Jens Bischof: “Prague and Eurowings are a match”

Czechs’ New Year’s Eve trips lead to metropolises

Eurowings has been connecting the Czech capital Prague non-stop with European metropolises and holiday regions for a year now. Starting with four destinations for the winter flight schedule 21/22, travellers could already choose from 14 different destinations in the summer of 2022. The Lufthansa Group airline quickly established itself in the Czech market and met with great customer interest right from the start.

Eurowings CEO satisfied with first year

“Prague and Eurowings are a match. We dared to take the step to the Czech Republic in a still very uncertain situation, but it is becoming more and more clear that people all over Europe now want to travel again after the Corona restrictions,” says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings. “Our concept as a value airline is also working: Czechs like to fly cheaply, but they also value our additional services such as flexible rebooking up to 40 minutes before departure or our Priority Service.”

Jaroslav Filip, Director of Aviation Business at Prague Airport, also welcomes the Lufthansa subsidiary’s commitment. “In the summer, Eurowings brought many guests to popular destinations and also expanded the offer in the winter. After the first year, it is clear that this is a successful cooperation, which we will continue to expand in the future.”

Outlook: New destinations in summer 2023 and New Year’s Eve trends

Evaluations show that Czech customers preferred to fly to Spain with Eurowings in the summer. Alicante on the Costa Blanca, Barcelona and Europe’s most popular sunny island Mallorca were particularly popular. The most popular metropolis in 2022: the Danish capital Copenhagen.

In summer 2023, both holiday and business travellers from Prague will be able to choose from an even wider range of Eurowings services. New in the programme are connections to Geneva, Rhodes and Corfu. More frequent connections will be offered to Copenhagen (eleven times a week), Stockholm (six times a week), Malaga (four times a week), Athens and Alicante (three times a week). The programme now comprises a total of 18 routes, which are served by three stationed aircraft. Prices start from 39.99 euros.

But many Czechs don’t wait until summer for their next trip, they also take a plane on the occasion of New Year’s Eve. The most popular destinations over the New Year are the metropolises of Barcelona, Rome and Stockholm.