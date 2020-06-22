Eurowings expands holiday flights to the beaches of Bulgaria

Varna and Burgas are connected to six German airports

First flights to the Black Sea coast from 6 July

High booking growth in the ‘Majorca of the East’

Bulgaria less affected by corona pandemic

New holiday flights from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart

Eurowings is strengthening its position as Germany’s largest holiday airline. The Lufthansa subsidiary is expanding its route portfolio in the direction of South-East Europe and will be flying to Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast on a large scale for the first time in summer 2020.

The two up-and-coming holiday destinations Varna and Burgas can already be booked at

eurowings.com or via the Eurowings App. They will be offered from six German airports from 6 July: In addition to the major Eurowings stations in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart, the airports of Munich, Hanover and Leipzig will also be directly connected to the Bulgarian coast from July. The Eurowings program will then include more than 20 weekly flights to Burgas and Varna.

Among the European sunshine destinations, Bulgaria is becoming the new holiday favourite for inexpensive summer holidays, both for families and for the younger public. While the Gold Coast in Varna is increasingly celebrated as the “Majorca of the East”, families are more attracted to the sunny coast of Burgas. Numerous tour operators report a high increase in bookings for summer holidays on Bulgaria’s beaches and ask for corresponding flight connections. This is also due to the fact that Bulgaria was much less affected by the Corona pandemic than other countries. Hotels on the Black Sea coast were able to open correspondingly early. As a result of the successful containment of the coronavirus, the obligation to wear masks in Bulgarian public places was lifted on 15 June.

The Bulgarian Gold Coast is located less than 20 kilometres north of the Bulgarian city of Varna. The beach section is almost four kilometres long and up to 100 metres wide. The Gold Coast has been named after its fine, golden shimmering sand for centuries. The beaches are easily accessible by taxi from Varna airport.

The port city of Burgas in eastern Bulgaria attracts tens of thousands of active and beach holidaymakers in the summer. The country’s fourth-largest city is surrounded by many lakes and the picturesque Black Sea Bay. Here are the most important nature reserves of Bulgaria as well as the eight kilometres long sunny beach.

