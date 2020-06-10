Eurowings expands frequencies in reaction to sharply rising demand

Eurowings is significantly increasing its flight programme for both business and leisure travellers and will again fly to 80 percent of its destinations during the summer. Following the lifting of the travel warning, the interest in holiday destinations such as Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia, in particular, is growing sharply. Therefore, the Lufthansa subsidiary will be offering more than 100 summer sun and beach destinations in its flight schedule again in July.

Business travellers will also benefit from a significant expansion of frequencies to important business destinations within Europe. For the first time since the corona crisis, double end-of-day connections are returning to the timetable – with the focus on flights from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn. Eurowings is the market leader at all these locations. In addition, numerous Eurowings connections from Berlin, Hanover, Munich and Nuremberg are in the flight schedule.

Palma de Mallorca currently leads the hit list of the most popular Eurowings destinations – followed by Sylt, Zurich and Ibiza. Barcelona and Lisbon, as well as the Greek holiday destinations Rhodes and Heraklion, also enjoy strong demand. With its wide range of holiday offers, Eurowings is positioning itself as Germany’s leading short- and medium-haul holiday airline at the start of summer 2020: Palma de Mallorca alone will be served in summer by 16 different departure airports from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

To enable customers to plan their travel plans without any worries, the airline offers its guests a flexibility guarantee with extensive rebooking options even after the travel warning has been lifted: Up to 14 days before the departure date, the flight can be rebooked as often as desired and free of charge – even to a different destination. This applies to all Eurowings flight offers within Europe.

The current summer flight schedule is published on eurowings.com.