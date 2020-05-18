Eurowings expands flight schedule from June

40 new sunshine destinations in Europe will be added to the schedule from June

Fleet to be doubled to up to 20 Airbus aircraft by the end of June

Eurowings customers can travel with ease thanks to flexible rebooking options

CEO Jens Bischof: “We feel the growing desire of people to finally travel again:

We are ready when you are.”

Mallorca, Greece, Croatia, North and Baltic Sea in great demand

Considering the restrictions on international tourism being dropped out and the gradual opening of borders, Eurowings is significantly expanding its flight schedule from June 2020. The Lufthansa Group airline is adding 40 new sunshine destinations in Europe to its flight schedule. The fleet will be doubled to up to 20 Airbus aircraft by the end of June. In May, the German airline cautiously expanded its previous flight capacities for the first time since the corona crisis.

One focus of the expansion of the flight schedule is on connections to Europe’s most popular sunny island, Mallorca, which Eurowings is currently flying to again from five German airports. Also Sylt and Heringsdorf in Germany as well as holiday countries such as Greece and Croatia are in increasing demand by customers – and are accordingly being added to the Eurowings flight schedule again. In addition, domestic German connections from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart will be significantly increased, Austria and Switzerland will be better connected.

“We can feel the growing desire of people to travel again and relax and enjoy their holidays after a long period of travel ban,” says Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “This is exactly what we are now making possible with our extended summer schedule – reliably, safely and with all due caution. Travelling, whether private or professional, will be possible again. That’s why we are giving our guests the signal: We are ready when you are.”

Flexibility guarantee: Rebooking free of charge and as often as you like

In order to enable Eurowings customers to plan their travel plans with ease, the airline offers its guests a flexibility guarantee with extensive rebooking options: Up to 14 days prior the departure date, the flight can be rebooked as often as desired and free of charge – even to a different destination. This applies to all Eurowings flight offers within Europe. The flight schedule valid from June is now published on eurowings.com.

A further expansion of the offer is planned during the summer months. This will be closely aligned to the travel needs and preferences of its customers. Eurowings will continue to closely monitor the development of worldwide travel restrictions.

New in June from Düsseldorf:

Bilbao, Dresden, Heraklion, Valencia, Athens, Split, Stockholm, Birmingham, Malaga, Alicante, Corfu, Copenhagen, Faro, Fuerteventura, Herring Village, Kos, Kütahya, Pula, Rhodes, Rijeka, Lamezia Terme, Tivat, Jerez, Menorca, Gothenburg, Bucharest

New in June from Cologne/Bonn:

Vienna, Zurich, Calvi, Santorini, Larnaca, Nador, Sarajevo, Tirana, Tunis, Zadar, Klagenfurt

New in June from Hamburg:

Munich, London, Zurich, Salzburg, Thessaloniki, Barcelona, Catania, Faro, Heraklion, Ibiza, Olbia, Rhodes, Rijeka, Split

New in June from Stuttgart:

Bremen, London, Vienna, Budapest, Catania, Naples, Olbia, Thessaloniki, Split, Sylt

In June from Munich:

Olbia, Pristina

Eurowings asks all customers to observe the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations when planning their trip. North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg have meanwhile abolished the quarantine regulations for returnees from European countries. The notification concerns the EU countries, Great Britain, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. During the entire trip, restrictions may be imposed due to stricter hygiene and safety regulations, for example, longer waiting times at airport security checkpoints. Catering services on board will also remain restricted until further notice. Passengers are also requested to wear a mouth-nose cover on board.

Cologne/Bonn, 18 May 2020