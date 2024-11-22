Eurowings expands Berlin Summer 2025 schedule with 42 destinations

Eurowings, Germany’s largest holiday airline, is boosting operations at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in summer 2025, offering 42 destinations, including new routes to Bilbao, Corfu, Faro, Jerez, and Newcastle.

Frequencies will also rise on popular routes like Malaga, Heraklion, and Nice. With over 200 weekly flights, Mallorca remains a key focus with up to 21 weekly flights.

The expansion reinforces Berlin’s connectivity and economic growth while strengthening Lufthansa Group’s market leadership.