Eurowings Europe takes off again from Mallorca base

Flight operations will be resumed from 27 June

Mallorca comeback: International base Palma is online again after a three-month break

From Europe’s most popular sunny island to 16 airports in Germany and Austria

Strongly growing customer interest in holiday flights to and from Spain

Eurowings will take off again at the end of June with its international flight operation Eurowings Europe. The first flight after a break of around three months will take place on 27 June at 07:45 from Palma to Hanover. With the reopening of the Mallorca base, Eurowings is underlining its position as Germany’s largest holiday airline. With the additional aircraft stationed on the Balearic island, Eurowings is operating a flight schedule that supplements numerous Mallorca connections at major Eurowings locations such as Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn with additional destinations in Germany and Austria. Eurowings primarily operates flights from Mallorca to Berlin, Bremen, Dresden, Hanover, Leipzig, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Munich, Münster-Osnabrück, Nuremberg and Saarbrücken. In Austria, Eurowings connects Salzburg and Innsbruck with Mallorca.

With the beginning of the summer holidays in some German federal states, Eurowings will again offer more than 50 Mallorca flights per week. During the peak holiday season from the end of July, the number of flights will then increase to 168 weekly Mallorca flights. A total of 16 airports in Germany and Austria will then be connected to Mallorca with Eurowings again. The airline had opened its first location in non-German-speaking countries in 2017 on Mallorca. Eurowings thus became the leading carrier for flights to Mallorca to Germany and Austria.

With the end of the worldwide travel warning and the lifting of travel restrictions for Spain, customer interest in sunny destinations is growing by leaps and bounds. Therefore the airline has decided to reactivate its crews based in Palma. Eurowings Europe will initially start operations with two Airbus A320s and increase to three aircraft over the summer. The airline also operates additional international stations for Eurowings in Salzburg (Austria) and Pristina (Kosovo).

“We are very pleased that Eurowings Europe is able to take off again,” said Robert Jahn, Managing Director of Eurowings Europe. “I would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding during this difficult phase. And I would especially like to thank our Eurowings Europe team, who had to endure a lot of uncertainty and show staying power in the past weeks. We are all the more pleased that we can now start again and be there for our holiday guests.”

Cologne/Bonn, 19 June 2020