Eurowings Europe Limited takes off with a Maltese Air Operator’s Certificate

The new airline Eurowings Europe Limited is picking up speed: Following the establishment of the new company in Malta in May 2022, Eurowings Europe Ltd. has now received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Air Operator License (AOL) from the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate. During a press conference, the Managing Director of Eurowings Europe Limited, Stefan Beveridge, received the official confirmation from Captain Charles Pace, Director of the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate.

The airline is represented at its headquarters in St. Julian’s by Eurowings Europe’s local management team. In a transfer phase, crews and aircraft will be successively transferred from Eurowings Europe GmbH (EWE) to Eurowings Europe Limited (EWL) in Malta by April 2023. The crew members transferring to Eurowings Europe Ltd. will continue to be employed at their previous bases and operate from there. The granting of the Air Operator’s Certificate is an important milestone for Eurowings Europe Limited in its pan-European expansion. The first flight of Eurowings Europe Limited is scheduled for 3 November 2022.

Capt. Charles Pace, Director General of the Civil Aviation Directorate Malta, said: “It is of great satisfaction to see Eurowings establishing this new airline in Malta. It was an honour to be selected for this project and we are very happy with the relationship that has grown strong during the months of review. Today Eurowings Europe will join a long list of companies that decided that Malta is the ideal place for their principal place of business and we look forward with enthusiasm for the future. I would like to thank the team from CAD led by Ing Connie Di Cesare, Stefan Beveridge and the project team. The professional approach of both teams has resulted in a smooth and seamless process, and we now look forward to the transfer of additional aircraft in the coming weeks.”

Stefan Beveridge, Managing Director of Eurowings Europe Limited, said: “We are delighted to have been granted an AOC and an AOL for our new airline, Eurowings Europe Ltd. This gives us a tailwind as we continue our pan-European growth. Our move to Malta will help us reduce complexity for our staff based at the various bases in Europe. In addition, Malta’s economic and regulatory framework will enable us to enter new markets as an attractive value airline and to compete successfully in our highly competitive environment. Above all, this means new perspectives for the entire Eurowings Europe team. We would like to expressly thank TM CAD and the Maltese authorities for their trust and support and look forward to working closely together in the future.”