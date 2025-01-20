Eurowings embarks on historic fleet modernisation with Boeing 737-8 MAX order

Eurowings, Germany’s second-largest airline, is set to modernise its fleet with 40 new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, marking the largest investment in its 30-year history. Backed by a €5 billion allocation from Lufthansa Group, the new jets will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% and enhance fuel efficiency.

Deliveries will begin in 2027, with the transition to be completed by 2032.

The updated fleet will feature 189-seat aircraft with greater range, modern cabin designs, and reduced noise, replacing older Airbus A319 and A320 models. This move aligns with Eurowings’ commitment to sustainability and its growing position as a leading leisure airline in Europe.

CEO Jens Bischof highlights the importance of balancing ecological and economic goals, while Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr emphasises this as a signal of Eurowings’ bright future.